Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Reveal Impact of Their Virtual Baby Shower

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle‘s virtual baby shower is making a big impact!

The royal couple, who are expecting their first child, recently asked well-wishers to make donations to charity instead of sending gifts for their baby.

After the massive influx of donations, Harry and Meghan are revealing how the charities plan to use the money.

“Not only did many of you lend your support, you took action. Their Royal Highnesses wanted you to know the impact of your support – the direct effect your donation, energy, and action made! YOU chose to be part of the collective good, and you have made a real difference,” the couple shared on their official Instagram.

The donations will help Lunchbox Fund provide 100,000 meals to children in need in South Africa, while WellChild can give over 300 hours of “specialist care” for families in need.

Meanwhile Baby 2 Baby will donate over 5,000 products around the world and Little Village HQ can provide more support for their staff and people in need.

Get all the details on the donations on Meghan and Harry‘s Instagram!