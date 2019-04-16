Priyanka Chopra, Zach Braff & Zachary Quinto Attend 'Burn This' Opening Night

Priyanka Chopra stepped out to support the opening night of Burn This!

The 36-year-old actress looked lovely in yellow on her way inside the Hudson Theatre on Monday night (April 16) in New York City.

She was also joined at the play by Zachary Quinto, Zach Braff, Ansel Elgort and Mike Faist.

Other attendees included Edie Falco, Jack Antonoff, Christian Slater and Annette Bening.

The Broadway play stars Adam Driver and Keri Russell and follows two unlikely strangers who are brought together by a mysterious death.

Burn This runs through July 14th.