Tue, 16 April 2019 at 11:53 am

Rihanna Enjoys a Date Night With Boyfriend Hassan Jameel in NYC

Rihanna and Hassan Jameel are still going strong!

The 31-year-old Guava Island actress and the 30-year-old businessman enjoyed a low-key date night at Bar & Books cocktail lounge on the Upper East Side on Monday night (April 15) in New York City.

The next day (April 16), Hassan was spotted out and about in the city, keeping it casual in a black long sleeve shirt, grey pants and a cap.

Ri recently “liked” a video on Instagram about her and her billionaire boyfriend. The video features Morgan Stewart from E! News discussing their relationship. See what she said!
Photos: Backgrid
  • DeadP001

    How about telling the world he’s SAUDI ARABIAN and mention his family are getting rich from the slaughter of Yemeni people?

