Rihanna Enjoys a Date Night With Boyfriend Hassan Jameel in NYC
Rihanna and Hassan Jameel are still going strong!
The 31-year-old Guava Island actress and the 30-year-old businessman enjoyed a low-key date night at Bar & Books cocktail lounge on the Upper East Side on Monday night (April 15) in New York City.
The next day (April 16), Hassan was spotted out and about in the city, keeping it casual in a black long sleeve shirt, grey pants and a cap.
Ri recently “liked” a video on Instagram about her and her billionaire boyfriend. The video features Morgan Stewart from E! News discussing their relationship. See what she said!