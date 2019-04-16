Rihanna Models Chic Looks for 'Harper's Bazaar' Cover Story!

Rihanna is on the cover of Harper’s Bazaar‘s May 2019 issue and she’s looking flawless in some amazing couture!

“The incredible feat of design that is couture fashion calls for an equally impressive person to wear it. Our cover star, Rihanna, is fully up to the task. The multitalented artist, entertainer, and entrepreneur wears museum-worthy masterpieces ranging from rainbow Givenchy to embellished Chanel with a confident ease,” Glenda Bailey, Editor in Chief of Harper’s Bazaar, said in a statement about the issue.

FYI: Rihanna is wearing a jumpsuit by Maison Margiela Artisanal by John Galliano on the cover. She’s also wearing a jacket, dress and shoes by Givenchy Haute Couture in the second image.

For more from Rihanna, visit HarpersBazaar.com.