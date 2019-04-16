Top Stories
Netflix Reveals Viewership Numbers for Five Big Original Titles

Tue, 16 April 2019 at 10:05 pm

Rihanna Rocks Denim on Denim for Night Out in NYC

Rihanna struts her way out of her ride as she arrives at a restaurant on Tuesday night (April 16) in New York City.

The 31-year-old singer and Fenty Beauty mogul looked super chic in a dark-denim jacket, matching pants, and white heels as she met up with friends for dinner.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Rihanna

Earlier that day, Harper’s Bazaar released their May cover featuring a very glam Rihanna.

The night before, Rihanna was spotted meeting up with boyfriend Hassan Jameel for a low key date night!
