Russell Crowe Transform Into Roger Ailes in First 'The Loudest Voice' Teaser - Watch Here!

Showtime has released the first trailer for their upcoming show The Loudest Voice starring Russell Crowe!

The 54-year-old actor will be playing former Chairman and CEO of Fox News, Roger Ailes, in the upcoming limited series that takes a look into the rise and fall of the TV exec’s career. Sienna Miller will play Elizabeth Ailes while Naomi Watts will star as Gretchen Carlson.



Seth MacFarlane will also be part of the production, playing the role of Brian Lewis.

The Loudest Voice premieres on Sunday, June 30 at 10pm ET on Showtime.