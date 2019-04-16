Russell Wilson & Ciara Celebrate His Huge New NFL Contract in Bedtime Video

Russell Wilson and his wife Ciara have a lot to celebrate – he just signed a massive new contract with the Seattle Seahawks.

Russ is the quarterback of the Seattle Seahawks and he just signed a massive four year, $140 million contract extension that includes a $65 million signing bonus.

“Hey Seattle, we got a deal,” shirtless Russell said in the video. “Go Hawks! But, I’m gonna see y’all in the morning.”

Ciara was next to him in the video and looked extremely happy for her man! Watch the video…