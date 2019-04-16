Scarlett Johansson Reveals the Weirdest Thing Fans Keep Saying to Her
Scarlett Johansson is revealing the weirdest thing fans keep saying to her when they meet her for the first time.
“‘Wow, you’re really short.’ I get that a lot,” the 34-year-old actress told Cosmopolitan UK. “[They say] ‘You’re a lot shorter than I thought you were’. I’m like, ‘Wow, how is that ever OK to say to someone?”
Scarlett‘s height is reported at 5′3″.
Scarlett is currently in the middle of a big press tour for Avengers: Endgame, which hits theaters on April 26. Opening weekend tickets are already on sale and selling out in droves!