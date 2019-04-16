The Act's Joey King Is Hot on the Emmys Campaign Trail!
Joey King is working hard to promote her new Hulu series The Act during the “For Your Consideration” period!
The 19-year-old actress had a busy press day as part of her Emmys campaign on Monday (April 15) in Los Angeles.
Joey looked super chic in a plaid dress with sheer sleeves while taping a video to be aired at the Hulu Upfronts. She won’t be able to attend the event as she’ll be on location for a new project.
She wore a sleeveless dress while taping an interview for David Poland’s DP/30, where she talked about The Act.
Joey also wore a black dress with a sheer component while doing a video chat for Gold Derby’s Awards Predictions series.
FYI: Joey is wearing a Maison Cléo outfit, Midnight 00 pumps, Jennifer Meyer earrings, and a Graziela Gems ring at the Hulu Upfronts taping. She is wearing a Giambattista Valli dress, a Kara bag, Minna Parikka shoes, a Dana Rebecca earring, and a Saskia Diez ear cuff for the DP/30 interview. She is wearing a Longchamp dress, Giuseppe Zanotti shoes, a Gelareh Mizrahi bag, Jack Vartanian earrings, and Le Vian rings at Gold Derby.