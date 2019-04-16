Top Stories
Tue, 16 April 2019 at 10:57 am

Tom Hiddleston Signs Autographs & Takes Selfies After 'Betrayal' Performance

Tom Hiddleston stops to sign autographs for fans on Monday night (April 15) outside of the Harold Pinter Theatre in London, England.

The 38-year-old actor posed for selfies and signed some autographs for awaiting fans before heading on his way.

Tom is currently starring in a new production of Betrayal in the West End – be sure to check it out if you are in the area!

