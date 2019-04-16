Tyler Oakley Shows Off Hot Bod at Coachella with Boyfriend Anthony Russo!

Tyler Oakley has been putting in a lot of hard work at the gym over the past couple years and he showed off his hot body at Coachella this past weekend!

The 30-year-old YouTube star, author, and activist took to Instagram to share lots of great photos from his fun weekend.

Tyler was joined by his boyfriend Anthony Russo and more friends for a weekend full of amazing music and cool fashion.

Some of the artists who Tyler raved about on his Instagram Stories included Maggie Rogers, Ariana Grande, Billie Eilish, and Lizzo. He and his friends danced the night away on all three days of the festival!

15+ pictures inside of Tyler Oakley at Coachella…