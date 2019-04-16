Wendy Williams' Husband Breaks Silence on Their Divorce, References His Alleged Affair

Kevin Hunter has released his first public statement after his wife Wendy Williams filed for divorce last week.

“28 years ago I met an amazing woman: Wendy Williams. At the time, I didn’t realize that she would not only become my wife, but would also change the face of entertainment and the world. I have dedicated most of our lives to the business empire that is Wendy Williams Hunter, a person that I truly love and respect unconditionally,” Kevin told Page Six.

He then referred to his alleged affair, which resulted in a baby.

Kevin added, “I am not proud of my recent actions and take full accountability and apologize to my wife, my family and her amazing fans. I am going through a time of self-reflection and am trying to right some wrongs. No matter what the outcome is or what the future holds, we are still The Hunter Family and I will continue to work with and fully support my wife in this business and through any and all obstacles she may face living her new life of sobriety, while I also work on mine. I ask that you please give me and my family privacy as we heal. Thank you.”