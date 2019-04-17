'American Gods' Star Pablo Schreiber to Star in Video Game Series 'Halo'!

Pablo Schreiber is taking on an exciting new role!

The 40-year-old American Gods actor is set to star in Showtime’s upcoming series Halo, based on the Xbox franchise, Deadline reported on Wednesday (April 17).

He will play Master Chief, Earth’s most advanced warrior in the 26th century and the only hope of salvation for a civilization pushed to the brink of destruction by the Covenant, an unstoppable alliance of alien worlds committed to the destruction of humanity.

Yerin Ha will play a new character within the Halo world: Quan Ah, a shrewd, audacious 16-year-old from the Outer Colonies who meets Master Chief at a fateful time for them both.

Production is set to begin this fall in Budapest, Hungary.