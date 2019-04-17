Top Stories
Wed, 17 April 2019 at 8:56 pm

Anne Hathaway Puts Fun Spin on Traditional Suit Look

Anne Hathaway Puts Fun Spin on Traditional Suit Look

Anne Hathaway stuns in a bold teal suit!

The 36-year-old Serenity actress – who recently clarified why she is quitting drinking until her son is 18 – was spotted leaving the BBC Radio 6 Music studios after doing an interview on Wednesday (April 17) in London, England.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Anne Hathaway

She paired her suit with a black lacy top, shiny black pumps, a black box purse, oversized sunglasses, blue and green circular statement earrings, and black nail polish, parting her brunette locks to the side.

Anne smiled for a pic with a fan on her way out.

Anne is currently promoting her new comedy film The Hustle, in which she and Rebel Wilson star as scam artists, one low rent and the other high class, who team up to take down the dirty rotten men who have wronged them. Don’t miss it when it hits theaters on May 10!

FYI: Anne is wearing a Gabriela Hearst suit and bag with a Victoria Beckham top, Le Silla shoes, Rachel Comey earrings, and Karen Walker sunglasses.

25+ pictures inside of Anne Hathaway at BBC Radio 6 Music…

Just Jared on Facebook
anne hathaway puts fun spin on traditional suit look 01
anne hathaway puts fun spin on traditional suit look 02
anne hathaway puts fun spin on traditional suit look 03
anne hathaway puts fun spin on traditional suit look 04
anne hathaway puts fun spin on traditional suit look 05
anne hathaway puts fun spin on traditional suit look 06
anne hathaway puts fun spin on traditional suit look 07
anne hathaway puts fun spin on traditional suit look 08
anne hathaway puts fun spin on traditional suit look 09
anne hathaway puts fun spin on traditional suit look 10
anne hathaway puts fun spin on traditional suit look 11
anne hathaway puts fun spin on traditional suit look 12
anne hathaway puts fun spin on traditional suit look 13
anne hathaway puts fun spin on traditional suit look 14
anne hathaway puts fun spin on traditional suit look 15
anne hathaway puts fun spin on traditional suit look 16
anne hathaway puts fun spin on traditional suit look 17
anne hathaway puts fun spin on traditional suit look 18
anne hathaway puts fun spin on traditional suit look 19
anne hathaway puts fun spin on traditional suit look 20
anne hathaway puts fun spin on traditional suit look 21
anne hathaway puts fun spin on traditional suit look 22
anne hathaway puts fun spin on traditional suit look 23
anne hathaway puts fun spin on traditional suit look 24
anne hathaway puts fun spin on traditional suit look 25

Credit: Michael Wright; Photos: WENN
Posted to: Anne Hathaway

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Sophie Turner reveals she thought about suicide because of Game of Thrones criticism - TMZ
  • Is a musical episode of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina in the works? - Just Jared Jr
  • Camille Grammer and Lisa Rinna got into a huge blowout over Brett Kavanaugh on RHOBH - TooFab
  • Mark Wahlberg's new movie project has found a director - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Sofia Carson reveals who she would want to be stuck on an island with - Just Jared Jr