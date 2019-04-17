Anne Hathaway Puts Fun Spin on Traditional Suit Look

Anne Hathaway stuns in a bold teal suit!

The 36-year-old Serenity actress – who recently clarified why she is quitting drinking until her son is 18 – was spotted leaving the BBC Radio 6 Music studios after doing an interview on Wednesday (April 17) in London, England.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Anne Hathaway

She paired her suit with a black lacy top, shiny black pumps, a black box purse, oversized sunglasses, blue and green circular statement earrings, and black nail polish, parting her brunette locks to the side.

Anne smiled for a pic with a fan on her way out.

Anne is currently promoting her new comedy film The Hustle, in which she and Rebel Wilson star as scam artists, one low rent and the other high class, who team up to take down the dirty rotten men who have wronged them. Don’t miss it when it hits theaters on May 10!

FYI: Anne is wearing a Gabriela Hearst suit and bag with a Victoria Beckham top, Le Silla shoes, Rachel Comey earrings, and Karen Walker sunglasses.

25+ pictures inside of Anne Hathaway at BBC Radio 6 Music…