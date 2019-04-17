Ashanti Shines At New York Premiere of 'Stuck' - Watch Trailer!

Ashanti is radiant as she hits the red carpet at the New York premiere of Stuck held at the Crosby Street Hotel on Tuesday evening (April 16) in New York City.

The 38-year-old singer-actress was joined at the event by her co-star Arden Cho, executive producer Aaron Klusman, producer Mike Witherill, co-composer Tim Young, choreographer Shannon Lewis and director Michael Berry.

Ashanti is also one of the executive producers of the movie about six diverse New Yorkers who interact on a delayed subway train.

“They say everything happens for a reason and timing is everything,” Ashanti recently expressed about the film’s two year delay. “You know what’s so crazy? I think this is a really good time for the movie… I think people are becoming cold because we are under so much pressure and we are continuously worrying about how to just survive. This is a message that can let people know on both sides of the fence that it’s still OK to talk.”



‘Stuck’ Movie Trailer

FYI: Ashanti is wearing a Honayda dress, Giuseppe Zanotti shoes, and Lorraine Schwartz jewelry.