Top Stories
Wed, 17 April 2019 at 1:49 pm

Ashanti Shines At New York Premiere of 'Stuck' - Watch Trailer!

Ashanti Shines At New York Premiere of 'Stuck' - Watch Trailer!

Ashanti is radiant as she hits the red carpet at the New York premiere of Stuck held at the Crosby Street Hotel on Tuesday evening (April 16) in New York City.

The 38-year-old singer-actress was joined at the event by her co-star Arden Cho, executive producer Aaron Klusman, producer Mike Witherill, co-composer Tim Young, choreographer Shannon Lewis and director Michael Berry.

Ashanti is also one of the executive producers of the movie about six diverse New Yorkers who interact on a delayed subway train.

“They say everything happens for a reason and timing is everything,” Ashanti recently expressed about the film’s two year delay. “You know what’s so crazy? I think this is a really good time for the movie… I think people are becoming cold because we are under so much pressure and we are continuously worrying about how to just survive. This is a message that can let people know on both sides of the fence that it’s still OK to talk.”


‘Stuck’ Movie Trailer

FYI: Ashanti is wearing a Honayda dress, Giuseppe Zanotti shoes, and Lorraine Schwartz jewelry.

Just Jared on Facebook
ashanti shines at new york premiere of stuck 01
ashanti shines at new york premiere of stuck 02
ashanti shines at new york premiere of stuck 03
ashanti shines at new york premiere of stuck 04
ashanti shines at new york premiere of stuck 05
ashanti shines at new york premiere of stuck 06
ashanti shines at new york premiere of stuck 07
ashanti shines at new york premiere of stuck 08
ashanti shines at new york premiere of stuck 09
ashanti shines at new york premiere of stuck 10

Credit: Michael Loccisano; Photos: Getty
Posted to: Ashanti

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Sophie Turner reveals she thought about suicide because of Game of Thrones criticism - TMZ
  • Is a musical episode of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina in the works? - Just Jared Jr
  • Camille Grammer and Lisa Rinna got into a huge blowout over Brett Kavanaugh on RHOBH - TooFab
  • Mark Wahlberg's new movie project has found a director - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Sofia Carson reveals who she would want to be stuck on an island with - Just Jared Jr