Ashley Benson Met Elisabeth Moss In A Hilarious Way - Watch Now!

Ashley Benson had a hilarious encounter with Elisabeth Moss the first time they met!

The 29-year-old actress opened up about meeting her Her Smell co-star in a restaurant right after Handmaid’s Tale premiered.

Ashley was in Cannes at a birthday dinner with her BFF Isaac Rappoport, who happened to be a big fan of the Netflix series.

“I had never met her before, I was a big fan of her work…so I told Lizzy, ‘My friend’s a big fan!’ She then put a napkin on her head, became Offred and did this whole bit for him. It was really cute,” Ashley explained on The Tonight Show.

