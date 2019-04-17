Top Stories
Wed, 17 April 2019 at 1:25 pm

Ashley Benson Met Elisabeth Moss In A Hilarious Way - Watch Now!

Ashley Benson Met Elisabeth Moss In A Hilarious Way - Watch Now!

Ashley Benson had a hilarious encounter with Elisabeth Moss the first time they met!

The 29-year-old actress opened up about meeting her Her Smell co-star in a restaurant right after Handmaid’s Tale premiered.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Ashley Benson

Ashley was in Cannes at a birthday dinner with her BFF Isaac Rappoport, who happened to be a big fan of the Netflix series.

“I had never met her before, I was a big fan of her work…so I told Lizzy, ‘My friend’s a big fan!’ She then put a napkin on her head, became Offred and did this whole bit for him. It was really cute,” Ashley explained on The Tonight Show.

Check out Ashley‘s entire interview…
Just Jared on Facebook
ashley benson tonight show appearance 01

Photos: NBC
Posted to: Ashley Benson, Elisabeth Moss

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Sophie Turner reveals she thought about suicide because of Game of Thrones criticism - TMZ
  • Is a musical episode of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina in the works? - Just Jared Jr
  • Camille Grammer and Lisa Rinna got into a huge blowout over Brett Kavanaugh on RHOBH - TooFab
  • Mark Wahlberg's new movie project has found a director - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Sofia Carson reveals who she would want to be stuck on an island with - Just Jared Jr