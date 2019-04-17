Beyonce Details Her Super Strict Diet for Coachella Show

Top Stories
Wed, 17 April 2019 at 4:28 am

Beyonce performed at the 2018 Coachella Music Festival ten months after giving birth to her twins Sir and Rumi and she details how she got back in shape during her documentary film Homecoming.

The entertainer reached 218 pounds when she gave birth in June 2017 and she went on a strict diet to lose the pregnancy weight.

“In order for me to meet my goals, I’m limiting myself to no bread, no carbs, no sugar, no dairy, no meat, no fish, no alcohol… I’m hungry,” she said in the film.

“Just trying to figure out how to balance being a mother of a six-year-old and of twins that need me, and giving myself creativity, and physically, there’s a lot to juggle,” she continued. “It’s not like before when I could rehearse 15 hours straight. I have children. I have a husband. I have to take care of my body.”

“I definitely pushed myself further than I knew I could and I’ve learned a very valuable lesson. I will never, never push myself that far again. I feel like I’m just a new woman in a new chapter of my life and I’m not even trying to be who I was. It’s just so beautiful that children do that to you,” Bey added.

33 days before her Coachella show, Beyonce tried on one of her old costumes and said it was a big accomplishment that she was able to fit into it. She even FaceTimed her husband Jay-Z to show it off!

See more photos from the Coachella show in the gallery…


