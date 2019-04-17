Top Stories
Beyonce Drops New 'Homecoming' Live Album - Listen Now!

Blue Ivy Carter Sings on Beyonce's New Live Album - Listen Now

Netflix Reveals Viewership Numbers for Five Big Original Titles

Wed, 17 April 2019 at 3:46 am

Beyonce Drops New Song 'Before I Let Go' - Stream, Lyrics, & Download Here!

A new Beyonce song was released along with her new Netflix documentary film Homecoming!

The 37-year-old entertainer included a cover of Frankie Beverly and Maze‘s 1981 song “Before I Let Go” in the end credits. You can download the song on iTunes and stream below from Spotify.

Destiny’s Child previously recorded a cover of the song back in 1997, though it was never officially released. A leaked version has been floating around the internet.

Back in 2017, Beyonce and Jay-Z were seen doing the electric slide to the song in a video posted to (and the deleted from) her mom’s Instagram account.

Click inside to read the lyrics for the song…

Read the lyrics below!
