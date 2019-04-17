Top Stories
Beyonce Drops New 'Homecoming' Live Album - Listen Now!

Blue Ivy Carter Sings on Beyonce's New Live Album - Listen Now

Netflix Reveals Viewership Numbers for Five Big Original Titles

Wed, 17 April 2019 at 3:11 am

Beyonce: 'Homecoming' Live Album Stream & Download - LISTEN NOW!

Beyonce just dropped Homecoming: The Live Album, a live recording of her Coachella performance from last year!

The album dropped at midnight PST on Wednesday (April 17), the same time that her concert movie of the same name was released on Netflix.

There are 40 songs on the live album, including a couple bonus tracks.

Download the full live album now on iTunes and stream it here via Spotify. Make sure to watch the movie on Netflix.

You can relive the Coachella concert now through the gallery of photos in this post.

Photos: Beyonce, Getty
Posted to: Beyonce Knowles, First Listen, Music

