Beyonce's Website Teases 'Homecoming' Album Is Coming

It seems there might be an album accompanying the release of Beyonce‘s new Netflix documentary Homecoming!

A section has appeared on the 37-year-old entertainer’s website to promote a “Homecoming Album,” though no details are included. The documentary will be released on April 17.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Beyonce

If you click the “view image” button below the headline, it leads to a broken webpage. Some fans think there’s a full musical album coming while some believe there might just be a photo album.

The lyrics website Genius.com has already added a B7 section under Beyonce‘s name, seemingly anticipating a new album coming soon.

UPDATE: It’s true. A new album just dropped. LISTEN HERE!