Blue Ivy Carter Sings on Beyonce's New Live Album - Listen Now

A special moment in Beyonce‘s new documentary film Homecoming is when her daughter Blue Ivy Carter sings a song and the moment is even featured on the new live album.

The 37-year-old entertainer sang the classic hymn “Lift Every Voice and Sing” during her Coachella set and Blue Ivy did her own version for the film.

“Beautiful job, you sound so pretty!” Beyonce tells her daughter after she sings. Blue Ivy then says, “I want to do it again… It feels good!”

“You want to do it again? You’re like mommy, huh?” Bey replies.

