Top Stories
Beyonce Drops New 'Homecoming' Live Album - Listen Now!

Beyonce Drops New 'Homecoming' Live Album - Listen Now!

Blue Ivy Carter Sings on Beyonce's New Live Album - Listen Now

Blue Ivy Carter Sings on Beyonce's New Live Album - Listen Now

Netflix Reveals Viewership Numbers for Five Big Original Titles

Netflix Reveals Viewership Numbers for Five Big Original Titles

Wed, 17 April 2019 at 3:28 am

Blue Ivy Carter Sings on Beyonce's New Live Album - Listen Now

Blue Ivy Carter Sings on Beyonce's New Live Album - Listen Now

A special moment in Beyonce‘s new documentary film Homecoming is when her daughter Blue Ivy Carter sings a song and the moment is even featured on the new live album.

The 37-year-old entertainer sang the classic hymn “Lift Every Voice and Sing” during her Coachella set and Blue Ivy did her own version for the film.

“Beautiful job, you sound so pretty!” Beyonce tells her daughter after she sings. Blue Ivy then says, “I want to do it again… It feels good!”

“You want to do it again? You’re like mommy, huh?” Bey replies.

You can listen to the moment below via Spotify or download the track now on iTunes.

Click through the gallery for lots of great Blue Ivy photos over the years…

Just Jared on Facebook
blue ivy carter with beyonce photos 01
blue ivy carter with beyonce photos 02
blue ivy carter with beyonce photos 03
blue ivy carter with beyonce photos 04
blue ivy carter with beyonce photos 05
blue ivy carter with beyonce photos 06
blue ivy carter with beyonce photos 07
blue ivy carter with beyonce photos 08
blue ivy carter with beyonce photos 09
blue ivy carter with beyonce photos 10
blue ivy carter with beyonce photos 11
blue ivy carter with beyonce photos 12
blue ivy carter with beyonce photos 13
blue ivy carter with beyonce photos 14
blue ivy carter with beyonce photos 15
blue ivy carter with beyonce photos 16
blue ivy carter with beyonce photos 17
blue ivy carter with beyonce photos 18
blue ivy carter with beyonce photos 19
blue ivy carter with beyonce photos 20
blue ivy carter with beyonce photos 21
blue ivy carter with beyonce photos 22
blue ivy carter with beyonce photos 23
blue ivy carter with beyonce photos 24
blue ivy carter with beyonce photos 25
blue ivy carter with beyonce photos 26

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Beyonce Knowles, Blue Ivy Carter, Celebrity Babies, Music

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Sophie Turner reveals she thought about suicide because of Game of Thrones criticism - TMZ
  • Is a musical episode of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina in the works? - Just Jared Jr
  • Camille Grammer and Lisa Rinna got into a huge blowout over Brett Kavanaugh on RHOBH - TooFab
  • Mark Wahlberg's new movie project has found a director - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Sofia Carson reveals who she would want to be stuck on an island with - Just Jared Jr