BTS Named One of Time's 100 Most Influential People of 2019

BTS was just named some of Time‘s 100 most influential people in the world for 2019!

The K-pop group – V, Jungkook, Jimin, Suga, Jin, RM, and J-Hope – received high praise from Halsey in a touching essay featured in the issue.

“Behind those three letters are seven astounding young men who believe that music is stronger than the barriers of language. It’s a universal dialect,” Halsey wrote.

She continued, “With positive messages of self-confidence, intricacies of philosophy hidden in their sparkly songs, true synergy and brotherhood in every step of their elaborate choreography, and countless charitable and anthropological endeavors, BTS have put their 14 best feet forward as role models to millions of adoring fans and anyone else who finds themselves drawn to BTS’s undeniable allure.”

Of course Halsey couldn’t forget a key component of BTS‘s success – their fans, who she called a “devoted community to uplift your efforts, soften your stumbles and shoot light from their eyes into the sky in your name every single night.”

Halsey concluded, “For BTS, world domination is just another 8-count in the contemporary dance of life. But if you think that’s easy, you haven’t seen the love and effort these young men put into each and every step.”

Read all that Halsey had to say about BTS on Time.com.