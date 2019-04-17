Cheryl Opens Up About Co-Parenting with Ex Liam Payne

Cheryl has nothing but nice things to say about ex Liam Payne.

The 35-year-old opened up in a new interview about co-parenting her 2-year-old son Bear with the 25-year-old former One Direction member.

“I’m the strict one; Liam isn’t,” Cheryl shared with The Telegraph. “I’ll be the one saying, ‘Just one square of chocolate,’ but Bear is so good. If I get cross with him he puts his little hands on my face and looks into my eyes to see if I’m deadly serious or a tiny bit cross, and it melts my heart.”

Cheryl and Liam went public with their relationship back in 2015 before announcing their split in July 2018.

“Liam is a great dad. He’s much softer than me,” Cheryl continues before briefly talking about their breakup, “But it is what it is, and I’m okay about it. When you have a baby, you are not consumed with just thinking about yourself. It’s your responsibility to keep things settled and happy, so you make the best of everything. And we have.”

Late last month, Liam took to Instagram to wish Cheryl a Happy Mother’s Day.