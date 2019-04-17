Ciara Says Russell Wilson Deciding to Stay with Seattle Seahawks Was a 'Process'

Ciara is sounding off on her husband Russell Wilson‘s massive new contract with the Seattle Seahawks!

“You know, it was a process,” the 33-year-old entertainer told host Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live on Tuesday night (April 16). “It really went down to the wire, and you just don’t know what’s gonna happen until that very last second.”

“There were a lot of rumors, but we love being Seahawks. Seattle’s amazing,” Ciara continued. “It’s family. It’s ‘Go Hawks’ for life. This is a special time for us, and we’re glad to know that Seattle is continuing to be home.”

Ciara also talks to Andy and fellow guest Lisa Rinna about how she and Russell remained abstinent until they were married and what she learned from the experience.



FYI: Ciara is wearing a Dundas dress.

