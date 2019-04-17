Demi Lovato Hits Boxing Gym in Colorful Tie-Dye T-Shirt
Demi Lovato works up a sweat at the gym!
The 26-year-old “Echame la Culpa” singer was spotted leaving the Unbreakable Performance Center on Wednesday (April 17) in Los Angeles.
She donned a colorful, long-sleeve tie-dye t-shirt with cropped black leggings, white sneakers, and a black duffel bag, wearing her chic new bob haircut pulled back.
The day before, Demi took to her Instagram Stories to post a photo of a Homesick candle featuring an outline of Texas, where she was raised.
