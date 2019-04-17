Top Stories
Wed, 17 April 2019 at 12:32 pm

Elle Fanning's 21st Birthday Celebration Was All About Magic!

Elle Fanning's 21st Birthday Celebration Was All About Magic!

Elle Fanning had a magical 21st birthday!

The Teen Spirit actress opened up about her recent b-day celebrations that included a trip to Las Vegas.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Elle Fanning

Elle headed to Vegas with her mom and her older sister Dakota, but the trip wasn’t what you’d expect!

“We did a lot of gambling…but I am obsessed with magic. I love magic! So we went to David Copperfield the first night and then we went to Penn and Teller the second night. I got to meet all three of those guys! My dream! I got selfies with them,” Elle explained on The Late Late Show.

While Elle unfortunately not called on stage to be a volunteer, it sounds like she still had an amazing time!

Check out Elle‘s entire interview…
Just Jared on Facebook
elle fanning late late show appearance 01
elle fanning late late show appearance 02
elle fanning late late show appearance 03
elle fanning late late show appearance 04
elle fanning late late show appearance 05
elle fanning late late show appearance 06

Photos: CBS
Posted to: Elle Fanning

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Sophie Turner reveals she thought about suicide because of Game of Thrones criticism - TMZ
  • Is a musical episode of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina in the works? - Just Jared Jr
  • Camille Grammer and Lisa Rinna got into a huge blowout over Brett Kavanaugh on RHOBH - TooFab
  • Mark Wahlberg's new movie project has found a director - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Sofia Carson reveals who she would want to be stuck on an island with - Just Jared Jr