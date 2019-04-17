Elle Fanning's 21st Birthday Celebration Was All About Magic!

Elle Fanning had a magical 21st birthday!

The Teen Spirit actress opened up about her recent b-day celebrations that included a trip to Las Vegas.

Elle headed to Vegas with her mom and her older sister Dakota, but the trip wasn’t what you’d expect!

“We did a lot of gambling…but I am obsessed with magic. I love magic! So we went to David Copperfield the first night and then we went to Penn and Teller the second night. I got to meet all three of those guys! My dream! I got selfies with them,” Elle explained on The Late Late Show.

While Elle unfortunately not called on stage to be a volunteer, it sounds like she still had an amazing time!

