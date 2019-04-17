Top Stories
Wed, 17 April 2019 at 10:33 pm

Fox Cancels 'The Gifted' & 'Rel'

The Gifted and Rel are being canceled by FOX.

The network is canceling both shows, according to The Hollywood Reporter on Wednesday (April 17).

The show cancellations are the first announced for the newly independent Fox Entertainment.

The Gifted just finished its second season. The Marvel show’s renewal was already unlikely because almost all Marvel television is exclusively on Disney-owned platforms.

Rel starred Lil Rel Howery and was inspired by his life. The comedy followed a guy whose life is put to the test when he learns that his wife is having an affair with his barber and tries to rebuild his life post-divorce as a long-distance single father on the South Side of Chicago.

