Wed, 17 April 2019 at 12:26 pm

Ian Alexander Opens Up on 'Ellen' About How 'The OA' Helped His Family Accept His Gender Identity

Brit Marling and her The OA co-star Ian Alexander make a joint appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, airing on Wednesday (April 17)!

Brit‘s 17-year-old co-star speaks candidly about how The OA, which is his first television role, helped his family in their path to accepting his true identity and how his mom used his proper pronoun for the first time during a visit to set.

“I think that being on The OA really helped them realize that I could be happy and I could be successful as a trans person and as a queer person,” Ian says. “Being on-set for The OA was the first time my mom use my correct name and pronoun so that just made my heart soar.”

Plus, Brit explains she was specifically looking to cast a 14-year-old Asian-American trans boy and Ian, along with 400 others, responded to the open casting call matching the description.


Photos: Michael Rozman / Warner Bros.
