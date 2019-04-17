Jamie Foxx Announces New Comedy Tour, 'Kill the Comedian'!

Jamie Foxx is all smiles while bartending at the launch of Grey Goose’s Live Victoriously on Tuesday (April 16) at The Times Square EDITION hotel bar in New York City.

The 51-year-old entertainer served drinks in support of the super premium vodka brand’s new global platform Live Victoriously, which focuses on treating yourself like you are the special occasion and celebrating life’s small, everyday moments – including an after-work Tuesday happy hour – just as you would life’s big milestones.

During the event, Jamie announced his forthcoming comedy tour to the happy hour crowd, revealing for the first time that his return to the stage will be titled, Kill the Comedian!

“Sometimes you gotta turn up on a Tuesday… blame it on the bartender!,” Jamie captioned with his Instagram post. “#LiveVictoriously✌🏾@greygoose #GreyGoosePartner”