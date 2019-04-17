Jeff Goldblum & Wife Emilie Hold Hands While Heading to Lunch
Jeff Goldblum holds hands with wife Emilie as they head to lunch om Tuesday afternoon (April 16) in West Hollywood, Calif.
The 66-year-old actor looked super stylish in a black hat, leather jacket, pink floral-print shirt, and white pants while the 36-year-old dancer
While they were at lunch, Emilie took to Instagram to share a cute selfie with Jeff.
“Trying to soak 💦 up every free moment with this adorable human @jeffgoldblum love of my life before his very busy schedule commences and we won’t get to see very much of each other,” Emilie captioned the below post.