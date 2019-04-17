Top Stories
Beyonce Drops New 'Homecoming' Live Album - Listen Now!

Beyonce Drops New 'Homecoming' Live Album - Listen Now!

Blue Ivy Carter Sings on Beyonce's New Live Album - Listen Now

Blue Ivy Carter Sings on Beyonce's New Live Album - Listen Now

Netflix Reveals Viewership Numbers for Five Big Original Titles

Netflix Reveals Viewership Numbers for Five Big Original Titles

Wed, 17 April 2019 at 5:00 am

Jeff Goldblum & Wife Emilie Hold Hands While Heading to Lunch

Jeff Goldblum & Wife Emilie Hold Hands While Heading to Lunch

Jeff Goldblum holds hands with wife Emilie as they head to lunch om Tuesday afternoon (April 16) in West Hollywood, Calif.

The 66-year-old actor looked super stylish in a black hat, leather jacket, pink floral-print shirt, and white pants while the 36-year-old dancer

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Jeff Goldblum

While they were at lunch, Emilie took to Instagram to share a cute selfie with Jeff.

“Trying to soak 💦 up every free moment with this adorable human @jeffgoldblum love of my life before his very busy schedule commences and we won’t get to see very much of each other,” Emilie captioned the below post.
Just Jared on Facebook
jeff goldblum wife emilie hold hands heading to lunch 01
jeff goldblum wife emilie hold hands heading to lunch 02
jeff goldblum wife emilie hold hands heading to lunch 03
jeff goldblum wife emilie hold hands heading to lunch 04
jeff goldblum wife emilie hold hands heading to lunch 05

Photos: Backgrid USA
Posted to: Emilie Livingston, Jeff Goldblum

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Sophie Turner reveals she thought about suicide because of Game of Thrones criticism - TMZ
  • Is a musical episode of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina in the works? - Just Jared Jr
  • Camille Grammer and Lisa Rinna got into a huge blowout over Brett Kavanaugh on RHOBH - TooFab
  • Mark Wahlberg's new movie project has found a director - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Sofia Carson reveals who she would want to be stuck on an island with - Just Jared Jr