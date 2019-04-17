Top Stories
Wed, 17 April 2019 at 9:35 pm

Jennifer Lopez & Alex Rodriguez Share a Kiss While Out in NYC

Jennifer Lopez and fiance Alex Rodriguez keep it classy while stepping out in the Big Apple!

The 49-year-old “El Anillo” singer and the 43-year-old former professional baseball player were spotted taking care of business on Wednesday (April 17) in New York City.

Jennifer showed off her figure in a black dress with leopard-print details on the sleeves, along with black pumps, cat-eye shades, earrings, and her stunning engagement ring. She and Alex also carried matching bags.

They shared a smooch before going their separate ways.

Jennifer was reportedly headed to film her new movie Hustlers. Inspired by the viral New York Magazine article, Hustlers follows a crew of savvy former strip club employees who band together to turn the tables on their Wall Street clients.

Don’t miss it when it hits theaters on September 13!

Also pictured inside: Jennifer hugging Alex goodbye before putting her ripped abs on display while hitting the gym with her sister Lynda Lopez.
Photos: Backgrid USA, SplashNewsOnline
Posted to: Alex Rodriguez, Jennifer Lopez, Lynda Lopez

