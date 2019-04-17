John Cena Is In Talks to Join Cast of 'Suicide Squad' Sequel!

John Cena may be taking on a big new role!

The 41-year-old wrestling star is in talks to join the upcoming Suicide Squad sequel, Variety reported on Wednesday (April 17).

As already confirmed, Margot Robbie is returning as Harley Quinn and Jai Courtney is returning as Captain Boomerang.



Idris Elba will play a new character. Will Smith will not be returning as Deadshot. It is not yet known who John is in talks to play.

James Gunn will write and direct the movie, which is expected to go into production this fall.

The movie is set to hit theaters on August 6, 2021.