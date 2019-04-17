Jonas Brothers Join 'Saturday Night Live' End of Season Lineup

The Jonas Brothers are headed to Saturday Night Live!

It was just announced that the trio will be taking the stage as the musical guests for the May 11th episode, hosted by Emma Thompson.

The last time the brothers made an appearance on the show was back in 2009.

It was also announced that Adam Sandler and Shawn Mendes will appear on the May 4th episode, while Paul Rudd and DJ Khaled will appear on the season finale on May 18th.

Check out the entire Saturday Night Live lineup below…