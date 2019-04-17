Julia Louis-Dreyfus Says 'Veep' Is 'More Extreme' Due To Current Political Climate

Julia Louis-Dreyfus stopped by Late Night with Seth Meyers and discussed how President Donald Trump‘s administration has made her hit political HBO comedy Veep seem “quaint” by comparison.

“It’s hard because it feels like this current administration, I won’t even name his name, but it feels as if he’s doing a better episode of the show than we are,” the 58-year-old actress told Seth.

“And except, of course, I don’t think it’s funny what he’s doing,” Julia continued. “I think the season reflects it. I think it’s more extreme. It’s more out there and what we’re doing this season had we tried it four season ago, would have been too outrageous, too broad.”

Julia also discussed how it felt to say goodbye to Veep and how she is satisfied with how the series ends: “I’m very somewhat grief-stricken to say goodbye to it because it was a total endeavor of passion and love. I love this gig more than I can possibly articulate.”



