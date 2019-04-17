Kardashians Honor Late Dad Robert with New Esophageal Health Center at UCLA

Kris Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kim Kardashian West, and Kendall Jenner attend the UCLA Robert G. Kardashian Center For Esophageal Health Dedication Event and grand opening at the UCLA Meyer and Renee Luskin Conference Center on Tuesday (April 16) in Los Angeles.

The late Kardashian patriarch was diagnosed with esophageal cancer in July of 2003 and passed away two months later at the young age of 59.

“The UCLA Robert G. Kardashian Center for Esophageal Health will provide resources for groundbreaking research, patient care, and education/training, in addition to support of efforts in esophageal health,” Khloe wrote on her Instagram Story explaining their hope for opening the center. “The naming of the center and its dedicated specialty services will assist in advancing UCLA’s position at the forefront of the world for the study and treatment of esophageal and other GI disorders—improving the quality of life for countless patients and their families.”