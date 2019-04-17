Top Stories
Netflix Reveals Viewership Numbers for Five Big Original Titles

Netflix Reveals Viewership Numbers for Five Big Original Titles

Wed, 17 April 2019 at 12:13 am

Karlie Kloss & Padma Lakshmi Step Out to Promote Their Bravo Shows!

Karlie Kloss strikes a pose on the red carpet as she arrives at Bravo’s A Night of Food and Fashion For Your Consideration Event on Tuesday night (April 16) at Vibiana in Los Angeles.

The 26-year-old model and TV host looked super chic in a red, cutout dress as she and co-star Christian Siriano promoted Project Runway at the event.

Also stepping out for the event was Top Chef host Padma Lakshmi.

The night before stopped by The Late Late Show to share some beauty tips and tricks with James Corden!

