Wed, 17 April 2019 at 7:13 pm

Katie Stevens Opens Up About Her Not-So-Wholesome Bachelorette at Disney World

Katie Stevens says her bachelorette party at Disney World wasn’t quite as “wholesome” as it sounds!

The 26-year-old The Bold Type actress was all smiles while stopping by Jimmy Kimmel Live! for an appearance on Tuesday (April 16) in Hollywood.

She also discussed Jimmy “jinxing” her when she was a contestant on American Idol, her engagement to Boys Like Girls musician Paul DiGiovanni, her bridal shower (where she opened an awkward gift in front of her parents), and her Freeform series.

Watch the video to hear what she had to say!


Katie Stevens on American Idol, Getting Engaged & The Bold Type

FYI: Katie is carrying Vince Camuto bag while heading into the studio.

Credit: Randy Holmes; Photos: ABC, WENN
