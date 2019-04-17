Kendall Jenner Didn't Feel Like She Fit In with Her Sisters Growing Up for This Reason

Kendall Jenner is speaking out in a new interview about growing up alongside her famous sisters Kourtney, Kim, and Khloe Kardashian, as well as Kylie Jenner.

The 23-year-old supermodel – who was the world’s highest paid model in 2018 – said she didn’t feel like she fit in with her sisters because of the differences in their bodies.

“My sisters are a lot curvier than me. They have boobs and I don’t have boobs. Growing up being this little twiggy girl, I saw my sisters and always thought ‘oh no am I supposed to be more sexy like them?’” Kendall told The Telegraph. “I almost felt like I didn’t fit in for a part of my life.”

“I’m not necessarily a lot like them,” Kendall added. “I like that I have a different vibe to everyone. I like to do different things. And that’s OK.”