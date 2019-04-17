Kendall Jenner Stars in 'Tiffany & Co.' Spring Campaign!
Kendall Jenner is the face of Tiffany & Co.‘s new campaign!
The 23-year-old model looks stunning in the brand’s spring shoot, as she shows off some of Tiffany‘s iconic designs.
The collection celebrates optimism, personal style and self-expression, which can be seen throughout the campaign and the behind-the-scenes images.
“NEW 💎 @tiffanyandco campaign #TiffanyT,” Kendall wrote on her Instagram, along with one of the images.
