Kevin McHale Releases Music Video for Debut Single 'Help Me Now' - Watch!

Kevin McHale is back with a brand new music video!

The 30-year-old Glee alum released the official music video for his debut single “Help Me Now” on Wednesday (April 17).

The song is featured on Kevin‘s upcoming EP Boy, which is due out on May 24 via innovative content platform Vydia.

The video also features a special cameo from longtime friend and Modern Family star Nolan Gould.

Watch the video for “Help Me Now”…