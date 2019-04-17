Kim Kardashian Explains What These 3 Buttons Do in Her Home

Just a few moments ago, Kim Kardashian answered one major question fans had about her bathroom sinks and how it appears there’s no way to drain the water that runs from the faucet.

Now, Kim is explaining another aspect of her home that fans really had wondered about: her light switches, which just look like three buttons stacked on top of each other scattered throughout her home she shares with Kanye West.

“Something else I think is interesting is our light switches. They are just three little buttons and they go ‘on,’ ‘dim,’ and ‘off,’” Kim explained. “And there’s no box around it, which I think is really cool and more visually appealing.”

Check out her light switches…