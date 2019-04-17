Top Stories
Wed, 17 April 2019 at 5:01 pm

Kim Kardashian Explains What These 3 Buttons Do in Her Home

Kim Kardashian Explains What These 3 Buttons Do in Her Home

Just a few moments ago, Kim Kardashian answered one major question fans had about her bathroom sinks and how it appears there’s no way to drain the water that runs from the faucet.

Now, Kim is explaining another aspect of her home that fans really had wondered about: her light switches, which just look like three buttons stacked on top of each other scattered throughout her home she shares with Kanye West.

“Something else I think is interesting is our light switches. They are just three little buttons and they go ‘on,’ ‘dim,’ and ‘off,’” Kim explained. “And there’s no box around it, which I think is really cool and more visually appealing.”

Check out her light switches…
Just Jared on Facebook
kim kardashian explains bathroom light switches 01
kim kardashian explains bathroom light switches 02
kim kardashian explains bathroom light switches 03
kim kardashian explains bathroom light switches 04
kim kardashian explains bathroom light switches 05

Photos: Instagram Story, Getty
Posted to: Kim Kardashian

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Sophie Turner reveals she thought about suicide because of Game of Thrones criticism - TMZ
  • Is a musical episode of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina in the works? - Just Jared Jr
  • Camille Grammer and Lisa Rinna got into a huge blowout over Brett Kavanaugh on RHOBH - TooFab
  • Mark Wahlberg's new movie project has found a director - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Sofia Carson reveals who she would want to be stuck on an island with - Just Jared Jr