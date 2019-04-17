Kim Kardashian & Kylie Jenner Delay Fragrance Launch

Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner are postponing the launch of their new fragrance.

The 38-year-old Keeping Up with the Kardashians star took to social media on Wednesday (April 17) to let fans know what’s been going on.

“We are so excited to launch our fragrance collaboration that we’ve been working on for such a long time,” Kim wrote. “Sadly, we found out today from the manufacturer that a few of our bottles did not pass durability tests while on the assembly line and we have paused production while the team explores the issue further.”

“Together, we have made the difficult decision to delay the launch as we would never release a product that did not meet the strictest of quality guidelines,” she continued.

“We’ll be sure to let you know as soon as we have a new launch date!” Kim added. “Thank you for your understanding and support always. Love, Kim & Kylie.”