Laurie Metcalf Says She Doesn't 'Impersonate' Hillary Clinton in New Broadway Play

Laurie Metcalf hit Stephen Colbert‘s couch on The Late Show on Tuesday (April 16) and opened up about starring opposite John Lithgow in Broadway’s Hillary and Clinton!

“I am a Hillary Clinton who lives on a planet Earth slightly different from this one,” the Tony and Emmy winner explained. “We do not impersonate Hillary and Bill.”

“I’m not in a pantsuit, and he doesn’t have the accent. So that frees us up to do our own interpretations of this couple.” Laurie continued about her and John‘s characters, “It’s very much a marriage play.”

When Colbert asked about the campaign trail, the Laurie said, “I don’t know how people endure that. I can’t imagine how grueling that is—to put yourself through a year and a half of that kind of pressure and being under the microscope every day, all day it. It doesn’t seem like people are meant to do that.”



Laurie Metcalf: What It’s Like To Play Clinton