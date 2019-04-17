Lea Michele, Eva Longoria & More Celebrate 'Eat Clean Play Dirty' Cookbook Launch!

Lea Michele, Constance Zimmer and Busy Philipps happily get together for a photograph while attending the Sakara Life + Rothy’s “Eat Clean Play Dirty” Cookbook Launch Celebration held on Tuesday (April 16) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The ladies were joined at the event by Eva Longoria, Eiza Gonzalez, Josh Duhamel, Michelle Monaghan, Emmanuelle Chriqui and Katie Aselton as they helped founders of Sakara Life – Danielle DuBoise and Whitney Tingle – celebrate the release of their first cookbook and lifestyle guide.

Also in attendance to show their support for the book launch were Erin Foster, Angela Lindvall, Georgie Flores and Charlotte Ronson.

FYI: Most VIP guests are wearing Rothy‘s shoes. Lea is wearing a Shoshanna dress. Constance is wearing a Madewell top and skirt. Emmanuelle is wearing Aritzia. Josh is wearing a Madewell Men‘s shirt. Georgie is wearing an Alice + Olivia top and Aritzia bag. Katie is wearing a Natalie Martin dress.