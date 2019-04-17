Top Stories
Wed, 17 April 2019 at 10:38 am

Lea Michele, Eva Longoria & More Celebrate 'Eat Clean Play Dirty' Cookbook Launch!

Lea Michele, Eva Longoria & More Celebrate 'Eat Clean Play Dirty' Cookbook Launch!

Lea Michele, Constance Zimmer and Busy Philipps happily get together for a photograph while attending the Sakara Life + Rothy’s “Eat Clean Play Dirty” Cookbook Launch Celebration held on Tuesday (April 16) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The ladies were joined at the event by Eva Longoria, Eiza Gonzalez, Josh Duhamel, Michelle Monaghan, Emmanuelle Chriqui and Katie Aselton as they helped founders of Sakara Life – Danielle DuBoise and Whitney Tingle – celebrate the release of their first cookbook and lifestyle guide.

Also in attendance to show their support for the book launch were Erin Foster, Angela Lindvall, Georgie Flores and Charlotte Ronson.

FYI: Most VIP guests are wearing Rothy‘s shoes. Lea is wearing a Shoshanna dress. Constance is wearing a Madewell top and skirt. Emmanuelle is wearing Aritzia. Josh is wearing a Madewell Men‘s shirt. Georgie is wearing an Alice + Olivia top and Aritzia bag. Katie is wearing a Natalie Martin dress.
Just Jared on Facebook
lea michele eva longoria more celebrate eat clean play dirty cookbook launch 01
lea michele eva longoria more celebrate eat clean play dirty cookbook launch 02
lea michele eva longoria more celebrate eat clean play dirty cookbook launch 03
lea michele eva longoria more celebrate eat clean play dirty cookbook launch 04
lea michele eva longoria more celebrate eat clean play dirty cookbook launch 05
lea michele eva longoria more celebrate eat clean play dirty cookbook launch 06
lea michele eva longoria more celebrate eat clean play dirty cookbook launch 07
lea michele eva longoria more celebrate eat clean play dirty cookbook launch 08
lea michele eva longoria more celebrate eat clean play dirty cookbook launch 09
lea michele eva longoria more celebrate eat clean play dirty cookbook launch 10
lea michele eva longoria more celebrate eat clean play dirty cookbook launch 11
lea michele eva longoria more celebrate eat clean play dirty cookbook launch 12
lea michele eva longoria more celebrate eat clean play dirty cookbook launch 13
lea michele eva longoria more celebrate eat clean play dirty cookbook launch 14
lea michele eva longoria more celebrate eat clean play dirty cookbook launch 15
lea michele eva longoria more celebrate eat clean play dirty cookbook launch 16
lea michele eva longoria more celebrate eat clean play dirty cookbook launch 17
lea michele eva longoria more celebrate eat clean play dirty cookbook launch 18
lea michele eva longoria more celebrate eat clean play dirty cookbook launch 19
lea michele eva longoria more celebrate eat clean play dirty cookbook launch 20
lea michele eva longoria more celebrate eat clean play dirty cookbook launch 21
lea michele eva longoria more celebrate eat clean play dirty cookbook launch 22
lea michele eva longoria more celebrate eat clean play dirty cookbook launch 23
lea michele eva longoria more celebrate eat clean play dirty cookbook launch 24
lea michele eva longoria more celebrate eat clean play dirty cookbook launch 25
lea michele eva longoria more celebrate eat clean play dirty cookbook launch 26
lea michele eva longoria more celebrate eat clean play dirty cookbook launch 27
lea michele eva longoria more celebrate eat clean play dirty cookbook launch 28
lea michele eva longoria more celebrate eat clean play dirty cookbook launch 29
lea michele eva longoria more celebrate eat clean play dirty cookbook launch 30
lea michele eva longoria more celebrate eat clean play dirty cookbook launch 31
lea michele eva longoria more celebrate eat clean play dirty cookbook launch 32
lea michele eva longoria more celebrate eat clean play dirty cookbook launch 33
lea michele eva longoria more celebrate eat clean play dirty cookbook launch 34
lea michele eva longoria more celebrate eat clean play dirty cookbook launch 35
lea michele eva longoria more celebrate eat clean play dirty cookbook launch 36
lea michele eva longoria more celebrate eat clean play dirty cookbook launch 37
lea michele eva longoria more celebrate eat clean play dirty cookbook launch 38
lea michele eva longoria more celebrate eat clean play dirty cookbook launch 39
lea michele eva longoria more celebrate eat clean play dirty cookbook launch 40
lea michele eva longoria more celebrate eat clean play dirty cookbook launch 41
lea michele eva longoria more celebrate eat clean play dirty cookbook launch 42
lea michele eva longoria more celebrate eat clean play dirty cookbook launch 43
lea michele eva longoria more celebrate eat clean play dirty cookbook launch 44
lea michele eva longoria more celebrate eat clean play dirty cookbook launch 45
lea michele eva longoria more celebrate eat clean play dirty cookbook launch 46
lea michele eva longoria more celebrate eat clean play dirty cookbook launch 47

Credit: Vivien Killilea; Photos: Getty Images
Posted to: Angela Lindvall, Busy Philipps, Charlotte Ronson, Constance Zimmer, Eiza Gonzalez, Emmanuelle Chriqui, Erin Foster, Eva Longoria, Georgie Flores, Josh Duhamel, Katie Aselton, Lea Michele, Michelle Monaghan

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Sophie Turner reveals she thought about suicide because of Game of Thrones criticism - TMZ
  • Is a musical episode of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina in the works? - Just Jared Jr
  • Camille Grammer and Lisa Rinna got into a huge blowout over Brett Kavanaugh on RHOBH - TooFab
  • Mark Wahlberg's new movie project has found a director - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Sofia Carson reveals who she would want to be stuck on an island with - Just Jared Jr