Louis Tomlinson Breaks Silence After Sister Félicité's Sudden Death

Louis Tomlinson has sent out his first tweet in over a month since the sudden death of his younger sister Félicité at age 18.

If you don’t know, Félicité tragically passed away from a suspected heart attack in mid-March.

“Just wanted to thank everyone for their lovely words over the past couple of weeks. Back in the studio today to vocal something I wrote a few months ago. Sending you all loads of love x,” Louis posted on his Twitter account on Wednesday (April 17).

Our continued thoughts are with the Tomlinson family during this difficult time.