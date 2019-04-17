Mark Hamill Shows Off His Spot-On Harrison Ford Impression on 'Late Night' - Watch Here!

Mark Hamill stopped by Late Night with Seth Meyers on Tuesday (April 16) and showed off his dead-on Harrison Ford impression!

The 67-year-old actor, who is best known for playing Luke Skywalker, recalled being awed by his co-star Harrison when they filmed Star Wars: A New Hope in the late 1970s.

It was “instant idolization,” Mark said of meeting Harrison. “Harrison walks in, and he’s just too cool for school. I think he’d make a really good director if he weren’t so lazy.”

After the two filmed an action sequence that culminates with them getting stuck in a trash compactor, Mark was concerned about a possible continuity error: “Shouldn’t my hair be all wet and matted with schmutz all through it?”

In response, Harrison “turns to me and says, ‘Hey, kid. It ain’t that kind of movie.’”



Mark Hamill Does a Perfect Impression of Harrison Ford

