Megan Fox & Brian Austin Green to Star in Family Action Film 'Dakota'!

Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green are teaming up on the big screen!

The married couple will star in the family action-adventure film Dakota, AMBI Group announced on Wednesday (April 17).

Kirk Harris is directing the film, and Johnny Harrington wrote the screenplay.

Here’s a plot summary: following the death of her husband fighting in Afghanistan, Kate (Fox) is struggling to maintain her small-town farm with her daughter, while also running the local volunteer fire department when Sargent TJ Malcom (Green) fulfills a promise to bring Dakota, her husband’s best friend and combat dog, home to his family’s farm and help out. Dakota quickly adjusts to life on the farm and becomes a local hero after rescuing a woman from a burning building. Meanwhile, the local Sheriff knows that Kate’s land is valuable and has been leaning on her to sell the farm. He’ll stop at nothing to get his hands on the land, including setting fire to the farm. With the help of TJ, her daughter, and her new best friend, Dakota, Kate realizes the true value of the family farm and most importantly, friendship.

Principal photography will begin this summer.

“Having Megan and Brian star together is really cool for us as we certainly won’t have to manufacture the kind of chemistry and magic that makes a family film like this so special! This is the type of light-hearted yet adventurous material that audiences are really responding to these days so we’re very happy to be making more films in this space and know ‘Dakota’ will touch on the soft spots audiences have for feel-good entertainment,” said producer Andrea Iervolino.