Top Stories
Wed, 17 April 2019 at 2:23 pm

Michelle Obama On Notre Dame Fire: 'Use These Times To Unite'

Michelle Obama On Notre Dame Fire: 'Use These Times To Unite'

Michelle Obama speaks on stage during tour to promote her memoir Becoming on Tuesday (April 16) in Hotel Accor Arena Bercy in Paris, France.

During the discussion, the 55-year-old former First Lady opened up about her reaction to the Notre Dame Cathedral catching fire on Monday night.

“Paris was my first international experience as a little girl and I wrote about it in the book. It was the first time I got on a plane with a passport away from home,” Michelle expressed (via BBC). “We have to be strong in times like this, we have to believe in each other and use these times to unite because Notre Dame will be rebuilt. You have been through worse as so many of us have. Now is the time to be strong and have faith.”

“It was disbelief at first, we were on route and the security driver said, ‘Notre Dame is burning’, and I thought you must be joking,” Michelle continued. “You sort of hope that it’s a fire nearby or there’s something near but you can’t imagine that you would see this fire fall. It didn’t really hit me until I saw all the images that you all saw.”
Just Jared on Facebook
michelle obama on notre dame fire use these times to unite 01
michelle obama on notre dame fire use these times to unite 02
michelle obama on notre dame fire use these times to unite 03
michelle obama on notre dame fire use these times to unite 04
michelle obama on notre dame fire use these times to unite 05
michelle obama on notre dame fire use these times to unite 06
michelle obama on notre dame fire use these times to unite 07
michelle obama on notre dame fire use these times to unite 08

Credit: Vittorio Zunino Celotto, Eliot Blondet / Abaca; Photos: Getty, Instarimages.com
Posted to: Michelle Obama

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Sophie Turner reveals she thought about suicide because of Game of Thrones criticism - TMZ
  • Is a musical episode of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina in the works? - Just Jared Jr
  • Camille Grammer and Lisa Rinna got into a huge blowout over Brett Kavanaugh on RHOBH - TooFab
  • Mark Wahlberg's new movie project has found a director - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Sofia Carson reveals who she would want to be stuck on an island with - Just Jared Jr