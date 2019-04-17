Top Stories
Nikolaj Coster-Waldau Reveals Why His Kids Don't Like Watching Him on Screen

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau is on the cover of Man About Town magazine’s brand new issue!

Here’s what the 48-year-old Game of Thrones star had to share with the mag…

On his last day on set: “My last day on Thrones… it was just the perfect scene … it couldn’t have ended in a better way – it was just a gorgeous day.”

On his thoughts once Jamie Lannister made it to season six: “Please, I wanna be there at the end. I wanna make it to the last season!”

On if his wife and kids watch Game of Thrones: “They don’t watch the show. [My kids find watching me on screen] uncomfortable.”

For more from Nikolaj, visit Man About Town!
