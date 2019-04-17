Top Stories
Wed, 17 April 2019 at 8:09 pm

Nina Dobrev Has Her Hands Full After Starbucks Coffee Run

Nina Dobrev Has Her Hands Full After Starbucks Coffee Run

Nina Dobrev picks up a couple of to-go drinks from Starbucks!

The 30-year-old Fam actress was spotted leaving the store with a carrier tray in hand on Tuesday (April 16) in West Hollywood, Calif.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Nina Dobrev

In her other hand, she held onto a pink and gold water bottle and a black and gold purse.

Nina sported a red striped sweater with black leggings, rose-printed mules, rings and earrings, and black sunglasses, styling her hair into a bun.

She stayed busy on her phone as she made her exit.

That same day, Nina posted the Instagram photo below from Chamonix, France.

View this post on Instagram

🚠

A post shared by Nina Dobrev (@nina) on

Just Jared on Facebook
nina dobrev has her hands full after starbucks coffee run 01
nina dobrev has her hands full after starbucks coffee run 02
nina dobrev has her hands full after starbucks coffee run 03
nina dobrev has her hands full after starbucks coffee run 04
nina dobrev has her hands full after starbucks coffee run 05

Photos: Backgrid USA
Posted to: Nina Dobrev

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Sophie Turner reveals she thought about suicide because of Game of Thrones criticism - TMZ
  • Is a musical episode of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina in the works? - Just Jared Jr
  • Camille Grammer and Lisa Rinna got into a huge blowout over Brett Kavanaugh on RHOBH - TooFab
  • Mark Wahlberg's new movie project has found a director - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Sofia Carson reveals who she would want to be stuck on an island with - Just Jared Jr